/New Jersey rattled by mysterious vibration and humming. In Connecticut, it caused stress and anxiety. What's going on?

A mysterious humming sound has caused disruptions, even affecting the mental health of residents, in several American states. In Vineland, New Jersey, people are complaining of a vibration and a constant low noise that they say is happening because of a massive 2.5-million-square-foot data centre being constructed in the area. However, officials have not established a direct link between the two. Earlier, residents in Virginia and Connecticut also complained of similar sounds. A source is yet to be confirmed in both those cases as well. Virginia also has hundreds of data centres, and experts say that they can create such noise because of the systems that are at work at all times. According to experts, low-frequency humming sounds are common in data centres because of the powerful cooling systems and electrical equipment that are functional 24 hours a day. Large fans and chillers operate continuously to keep the servers cool, and in the process generate noise levels between 55 and 85 decibels. These are felt as a low roar throughout a large area.

Data Centre construction in New Jersey

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"That is not construction, and that monstrosity is only partially built. It is infringing on our peace of mind and our tranquillity," Scott Montgomery of New Jersey told ABC 6. "If it sounds like this now, what's it going to be like when everything's up and running?" he added. Cumberland County Department of Health said that it will investigate the data centre construction to determine if that is the point of origin. The agency said on Facebook that if the "noise levels are higher than those allowed under the code, a penalty may be issued if compliance is not obtained within a certain timeframe." Data One, the company behind the data centre on South Lincoln Avenue, affirmed that the “site is operating in full compliance with Vineland City noise ordinance limits.”

Humming and vibration in West Haven since 2020