This popular trekking destination just banned solo trekkers. Here's the reason

Solo trekking is no longer an option for those who wish to take a trek anywhere in Nepal. The country had earlier banned solo trekkers from climbing Mount Everest five years back, and now the same has been extended to all the mountains in Nepal. The country has eight of the world's tallest mountains which are extremely popular among trekkers. But several trekkers choose to travel through the remote rural regions of Nepal as well. However, due to several logistical reasons, solo trekking will no longer be an option.

Trekkers often get lost during these solo treks and Nepal has been incurring enormous search and rescue costs due to this. So now the country has decided to ban solo trekking and they will now have to either join a group or hire a government-licensed guide.

Remote mountainous regions of Nepal lack the infrastructure to help a traveller who gets lost. So an emergency response in such a situation is difficult to undertake, Mani R. Lamichhane, Director of the Nepal Tourism Board, told CNN.

Lamicchane added: “When tourists go missing or they are found dead, even the government cannot track them because they have taken remote routes.”

Then there are several unlicensed tour guides and companies who do not pay taxes to the government since they aren't registered and end up snatching jobs from the locals. Lamichhane says the tourism industry had been demanding a stop to these unauthorised trekking operations for a long time.

The decision has invited mixed reactions from those involved in the trekking business. However, most of them feel that a lot of trekkers had been attempting difficult climbs in Nepal, despite not being experienced. A lot of tourists have been taking solo treks and a lot of them end up getting lost. A blanket ban makes more sense since the Nepal government cannot vet every single visa applicant separately, Ian Taylor, owner of a guiding company in Nepal, told CNN.

Popular mountain treks in Nepal

Nepal offers various adventurous trekking options. The Everest Three Passes Trek is one of the most popular treks as it takes you over three 5,000 metres of passes. Trekkers travel to the Everest Base Camp Trek, besides the Renjo La, Cho La and Kongma La passes.

The Manaslu Circuit Trek is more remote as compared to other treks in Nepal, so doesn't have a lot of takers. The Annapurna Base Camp Trek is another great option that offers a different view of the scenery. Trekkers go deep into the Annapurna Massif and to the foot of Annapurna South. The views on the Annapurna Base Camp Trek are less expansive and more vertical.

Upper Mustang Trek, Gokyo Lakes Trek, Dhaulagiri Circuit Trek, Nar Phu Valley Trek, Everest Base Camp Trek, and Annapurna Circuit Trek are some of the other trekking options in Nepal. There are many more such regions that are popular with trekkers.

