Most mispronounced words of 2021 include Eilish and Omicron

Do you know which are the most commonly mispronounced words of 2021?

According to a survey, Eilish and Omicron were the most difficult to pronounce this year. This list was compiled by the US Captioning Company, which provides subtitles for live events on TV.

Their survey found many newsreaders were mispronouncing the name of the new Covid variant Omicron.

Many people were also mispronouncing the Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish’s name which is said like “EYE-lish”.

Among other words, President Joe Biden and Barack Obama were among people to mispronounce Glasgow (GLAHZ-go) – the site of the COP26 climate conference.

Last year’s survey included the surname of US infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci (pronounced FOW-chee) and the first name of US Vice-President Kamala Harris (CAW-ma-la).

These are the most mispronounced words in 2021:

- Cheugy (CHOO-gee)

- Dalgona (tal-goh-NAH)

- Dogecoin (DOHJ-coin)

- Eilish (EYE-lish)

- Ethereum (ih-THEE-ree-um)

- Omicron (AH-muh-kraan/OH-mee-kraan)

- Shein (SHEE-in)

- Stefanos Tsitsipas (STEH-fuh-nohs TSEE-tsee-pas)

- Yassify (YEAH-sih-fai)

- Chipotle (said as chih-POHT-lay)