Mobile-free vacation? This tourist island in Europe, home to Nokia, has declared itself a 'phone-free' zone

In today's world, going on a vacation makes it compulsory for people to share their pictures on social media platforms, especially Instagram. For social media users, it is really difficult to imagine travelling without posting about it online. However, for those headed to the island of Ulko-Tammio in Finland during the tourism season, their nightmare of no photos of vacation mode on social media may become a reality.

The island has been appealing to its visitors to avoid their mobile phones and enjoy the beauty of nature. No Nokia allowed? Island Ulko-Tammio, which is located in the Eastern Gulf of Finland and has received the tag of “world’s happiest country” six years in a row, has claimed to be the first phone-free tourist island of the world.

Ironically, this national park in the Nordic nation is home to Nokia, a brand which became a household name for making the best-selling smartphone of all time in the world.

“The island of Ulko-Tammio, which is located off the coast of Hamina, will be a phone-free area this summer,” said Mats Selin, an expert in island tourism at Visit Kotka-Hamina, in a press release.

“We want to urge holidaymakers to switch off their smart devices and to stop and genuinely enjoy the islands," he added. Voluntary digital detox Ulko-Tammio, which is one of the 41 national parks of Finland, is home to many people and also rare birds and plants, which can be spotted easily by visitors while on a hike along the nature trails of the island or from the bird tower of the island.

However, tourists can voluntarily participate in the digital detox while in Ulko-Tammio, since a functioning mobile network is present on the island and hence, the temptation will remain ever-present.

However, the staff members associated with Parks & Wildlife Finland, the company which manages the island, have expressed hope that the campaign inspires tourists to unplug and engage with the flora and fauna.

WATCH | WION aboard 'The Empress' | India's first international cruise to Sri Lanka “Switching off your phone, exploring nature and meeting people face-to-face are bound to boost your mood and well-being,” said Sari Castren, psychologist and Research Manager at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, in a news release.

“We spend countless hours scrolling our social media feeds, so taking a short break from them means you have more time for new experiences," Castren added.

Islands like Ulko-Tammio located in the Eastern Gulf of Finland are generally reached via private boat, commuter ferry, or water taxi. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.