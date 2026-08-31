/MIT student makes hazardous substance whose few drops killed a professor nearly 30 years ago

A student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) created an unauthorised, highly toxic chemical compound, forcing official to shut down an entire building. The school said in an August 29 statement that the student had synthesised dimethyl mercury on August 26. The substance is extremely toxic. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, even less than 0.1 millilitres of the compound is a "severely toxic dose."

In 1997, a Dartmouth College professor died after spilling a few drops on her glove. Karen Wetterhahn suffered acute mercury poisoning and started showing symptoms months after the incident. She developed health problems which were attributed to the spill. Blood tests carried out on the student at MIT are showing no sign of mercury exposure.

Meanwhile, the latest incident at MIT triggered fears of a dangerous effect from dimethyl mercury. The student who reportedly synthesised the substance is under medical supervision, while Building 18 has been closed. The school said that "specialised decontamination efforts continue out of an abundance of caution." Officials are also not sure whether dimethyl mercury was synthesised.

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Decontamination carried out in the building

MIT said in an update that all surfaces of the student’s residence hall were cleaned by professionals and the individual units were decontaminated by August 30. It added that the building will reopen at 6 am on August 31. "Given the actions we have taken and the information received, as well as consultations with industrial hygienists, medical experts at MIT Health, and outside experts, we assess that it is now safe to reopen Building 18," the school said.