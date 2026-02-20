A woman riding a motorcycle on a narrow mountain road suddenly lost control and slipped off the edge, plunging hundreds of feet into a deep gorge of Yunnan Province, China. Remarkably, she later posted online confirming that she was safe and completely unharmed. The incident captured on a dashcam surfaced on social media platforms.

The dashcam footage was captured by a vehicle behind her, showing the terrifying moment of the woman losing control of her motorcycle and falling into a gorge after sliding off the unguarded cliff in a cloud of dust. The India Herald confirmed that the woman managed to climb back up, brush herself off, and walk away without any injuries, no fractures or even minor scratches.

A user shared the clip in a post on social media platform X with the caption, “In China, a lady on a motorcycle mixed up the pedals and flew into a ravine. Trying to avoid an oncoming motorcycle, she panicked and pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.”

Local reports confirm that the incident took place recently in Yunnan’s rugged terrain, where winding roads cling tightly to cliff faces.

4 died after car plunges in gorge in India's Himachal Pradesh

In a separate incident, four individuals, including a woman and her son, lost their lives, and another sustained serious injuries after their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, police said on Saturday (Feb 14, 2026). Following the incident, a rescue team quickly rushed to the site near Jani village and recovered the bodies as well as rescued the injured in cooperation with locals.



According to a report by the news agency PTI, police stated that they received information about the accident around 9.20 am. Kinnaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Kumar said four out of five occupants died on the spot, and one individual remains in critical condition.