/Asked not to smoke at petrol pump, youth sets bike & fuel nozzle ablaze in Chhattisgarh's Raipur: VIDEO

A youth reportedly set a bike on fire when asked not to smoke at a fuel pump in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Fire broke out when the man lit his cigarette and then set a fuel nozzle and bike ablaze while fueling the petrol using a lighter when he was stopped for smoking. Soon after the incident, the pump staff doused the flame with a fire extinguisher, averting a major disaster.



The incident occurred at a petrol pump in the Urla area of the Raipur district on Thursday evening. According to police, the two individuals, Dharmendra Kshatri and Imran, were at the pump on a motorcycle to refuel.



According to a report by the TOI, police stated that Imran was on the bike seat while Dharmendra stood nearby, fueling the petrol. When the fuel tank was opened, Dharmendra reportedly took out a cigarette and attempted to light it. When Dharmendra was asked to stop smoking at the petrol pump, he allegedly lost his temper and set the fuel nozzle pipe on fire using a lighter, causing flames to erupt.

Staff averts possible explosion

The blaze rapidly spread to the motorcycle’s fuel tank and the pump machine, sparking panic. Both the biker and a pump worker ran away as the fire intensified. According to officials, an alert attendant quickly removed the fuel pipe and shut off the main fuel supply. Using the pump’s fire safety equipment, staff extinguished the flames in time, averting a possible explosion or major accident.



Amid the chaos, burning fuel reportedly splashed onto the accused. The two men tried to escape but were stopped by pump employees, who alerted the police and filed a complaint.