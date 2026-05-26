/Melania Trump upset that her husband took his daughter-in-law to China, while she was left out: Report

Turns out, even the family of the world's most powerful man isn't immune to some domestic tussle. Reports suggest that Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump and Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, do not get along. Trump's recent visit to China seems to have soured things further between the two countries. Lara accompanied the US President on his trip, while Melania was missing. According to RadarOnline, the First Lady was upset that she wasn't part of the team, but Eric's wife was. Before the trip, Melania’s office said, "First Lady Melania Trump is not travelling this time." However, while she could not make it, she wasn't happy about Lara being there either. Eric and Lara's presence was also questioned by others on social media. A photo from the banquet featuring Lara, Eric, the president, and Xi Jinping, inside Beijing's Great Hall of the People, started circulating online and caused a stir. Netizens asked, "They have no business there. Since when does the whole family start travelling with the president?"
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Eric Trump and Lara Trump on the guest list to China left everyone shocked
Another wrote, “So Trump brought everyone and the kitchen sink to China, but Mel didn’t come?" Eric posted a photo with his wife on X and garnered additional heat. Salty Politics writer Julie Roginsky called Eric’s presence a “national security scandal.” In a bid to mitigate the criticism when the guest list was out, a spokesperson for the Trump family said that Eric was there "in a personal capacity." "He will not be participating in private meetings, but will instead stand alongside the president to mark this historic occasion," the statement explained.
Eric is the third child and second son of Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana. The 42-year-old is a trustee and executive vice president of The Trump Organization. He married Lara in 2014, and the couple has two children.
Trump's entourage to China also comprised SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and NVIDIA chief Jensen Huang.