Meet this Scottish 'Superman-esque' grandmother who feels no pain, fear and anxiety

Imagine living an almost pain-free life with no feeling of anxiousness or fear. One would be mistaken to think the description is that of Superman but scientists were astounded when they found such a human in flesh - 75-year-old Jo Cameron, a Scottish national who cannot feel any pain.

Four years ago, Cameron made news headlines after it was revealed she is one of the two people on the planet that possessed such an ability. While the discovery was a eureka moment for scientists, it came with its own set of challenges as they needed to decipher the cause behind it.

Fast forward now and researchers at the University College London (UCL) have figured out why the septuagenarian is unable to feel any pain. After forensically studying Cameron's superpower, they found that mutations in the FAAH-OUT gene, working at the molecular level, enabled the grandmother to escape the experience of feeling pain.

The team found that FAAH-OUT mutation "turned down" the expression of the FAAH gene - associated with pain, mood and memory. It is the same mechanism that scientists associate with the ability of wounds to heal faster.

The findings were published in the journal "Brain" with scientists saying it was barely scratching the surface. The researchers are also of the view that their discovery might lead to the development of better painkillers.

“The FAAH-OUT gene is just one small corner of a vast continent, which this study has begun to map," said Dr Andrei Okorokov of UCL medicine and a senior author of the study.

"I think these findings will have important implications for areas of research such as wound healing, depression and more," added Okorokov.

"By understanding precisely what is happening at a molecular level, we can start to understand the biology involved and that opens up possibilities for drug discovery that could one day have far-reaching positive impacts for patients," said Professor James Cox, another lead author of the study.

Cameron realised her ability late Cameron first realised her unique set of abilities aged 65, when sought treatment for an issue with her hip.

"I didn't know anything strange was going on until I was 65. It's called the happy gene or forgetful gene. I have been annoying people by being happy and forgetful all my life — I've got an excuse now.'

While Cameroon did not feel any pain, the doctors, after conducting X-ray found that her hip had 'almost disintegrated'. They diagnosed that she had severe osteoarthritis, which lists stiff, painful joints as the symptoms.

