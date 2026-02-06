/Math teacher seen roaming nude by pubgoers says he is a 'naturist' and was delivering food

A male Maths teacher in England could be banned from the classroom after people saw him roaming naked in the street at night. Andrew Peacock, a former deputy head of maths at Hetton Academy, was spotted in the buff by pubgoers in the Tyneside town of Hebburn in 2023. Two of them said they saw him on the street, and then he got into his car and started driving up and down the street. Meanwhile, in his defence, Peacock said that he is a "naturist" and was delivering food, and was out for "less than a minute". Two people saw him walking around nude on Ellison Street on November 11 and complained to the police, the Daily Mail reported. A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) was told at a hearing that Peacock started driving around in that condition, and the dup that saw him had to hide since they felt unsafe. A police officer later stopped him and saw that he had placed "a grey hoodie" over his lap, and his “bare legs were showing.”



He seemed to think that he was a naturist

TRA case presenter Leah Redden told the panel that Peacock was found in a "simple act of naturism". "It is [Mr Peacock's] position that he is a naturist and had been delivering food in the local area before deciding to go for a walk by the river," she said. The math teacher also told the tribunal that he wasn't trying to expose himself intentionally to others, and neither was he looking for any sexual gratification. Meanwhile, the school said that he did not inform them about the incident. Hetton Academy principal Vicky Pinkne was at the hearing and said they didn't know about the arrest for more than a week. She learned about it when the local authority designated officer (LADO) contacted them. Peacock was called in, and a probe began. "He seemed to think that he was a naturist and it didn't affect school and that it was acceptable for him to be out and about without his clothes on," she told the panel.

A woman said she was ‘panicked and terrified’ to see him nude