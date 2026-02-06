/Florida man kills father-in-law for slapping his mother-in-law. 'He was a narcissist'

A Florida man got so angry at his father-in-law for slapping his mother-in-law that he shot him dead. He is now facing first-degree premeditated murder charges. Shaun Simon is accused of killing Bill Toth in Seminole County on Tuesday night. The 42-year-old lived with his wife and in-laws at their Markham Woods house. On the night of February 3, the older couple got into an argument about their marriage, WESH reported. Toth was suffering from dementia, which was getting worse, and it became a topic of tension in the house. His wife also suspected Toth of having an affair. According to his daughter, her parents got into an argument on Tuesday night, and he allegedly slapped his wife. Her mother entered their bedroom and told Simon about what had happened. He then confronted and allegedly shot his father-in-law, who was found lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound in his chest by the Seminole County Sheriff's deputies. “This is believed to be an isolated, domestic incident, and there is no continuing danger to the area,” the sheriff’s office said.

Shaun Simon shot his father-in-law in the chest

Toth was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. The shooting occurred at around 11:30 pm, and Toth's wife and Simon's wife told investigators that they heard a bang. He rushed to see Toth lying on the floor. Toth died at the hospital at around 2:15 am. Fox 35 Orlando reported that Simon confessed to shooting his father-in-law in the chest once. He told the police that things were not good at home, and Toth made his life "miserable". He added that the man was a narcissist. But a neighbour told a different story. According to Jan Hall, who spoke to WESH, Toth was a "nice guy". However, she claimed that Simon was a "violent man" and that she was afraid of him.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Pregnant Delhi Police SWAT commando dies after husband murders her with dumbbell