/Pregnant Delhi Police SWAT commando dies after husband murders her with dumbbell. Chilling phone call reveals final moments of Delhi Police officer

A distressing phone call to her brother, sounds of panic and screams, and a chilling admission of guilt by her husband are believed to have marked the final moments of a 27-year-old Delhi Police constable before she was fatally assaulted last week. The victim, Kajal Chaudhary, who served as a SWAT commando with the Delhi Police Special Cell, passed away on Tuesday (January 27) at a private hospital in Ghaziabad after battling critical head injuries for several days. Kajal was also four months pregnant.

According to senior police officials, Kajal was allegedly attacked at her residence in Dwarka Mor, southwest Delhi, by her husband, Ankur Chaudhary (28). Investigators say he hit her repeatedly with a metal dumbbell and slammed her head against a door frame during a violent confrontation reportedly linked to domestic disputes and dowry-related issues. On the night of January 22, Ankur allegedly contacted Kajal’s brother, Nikhil, following the assault. During the call, Kajal briefly spoke to her brother in an attempt to explain the situation, but her husband allegedly interrupted, seized the phone, and threatened to kill her.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Nikhil told police that he heard his sister screaming moments before the call abruptly ended. Within minutes, Ankur allegedly called again, claiming he had killed her and instructing Nikhil to come and collect her body. By the time Nikhil arrived in Delhi around midnight, Kajal had been taken to a nearby private hospital by her husband’s family. Doctors there declared her brain dead due to severe head trauma. She was later transferred on January 25 to another private hospital in Ghaziabad’s Nehru Nagar, where she succumbed to her injuries early Tuesday morning.

Who was Kajal Chaudhary?

Originally from Ganaur in Haryana, Kajal joined the Delhi Police in 2022 and successfully completed commando training before her deployment with the SWAT unit. Her brother also serves in the Delhi Police, posted at the ACP office in Parliament Street. Police officials confirmed that Kajal and Ankur had married in November 2023 after a love relationship and are survived by their one-and-a-half-year-old son.