/Outrage after 18-year-old Kashmiri shawl seller brutally assaulted by mob in Uttarakhand

A brutal assault on an 18-year-old Kashmiri shawl seller in Uttarakhand has sparked widespread outrage, drawing calls for urgent intervention from political parties and student unions across Jammu and Kashmir. The young man, who was selling shawls in the Vikas Nagar area with his family, was savagely beaten by a mob of assailants, leaving him with serious injuries.

''He was attacked by a group of people, beaten mercilessly, and left with multiple bruises all over his body. His left arm has been fractured, and he sustained serious head injuries after being struck with iron rods. He was initially shifted to a local hospital and has now been referred to Doon Hospital, Dehradun. Blood was reportedly oozing from his head following the assault, '' said Nair Khuehami, National Convenor, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association.

The assault has sparked alarm in Jammu and Kashmir, with political leaders and student unions expressing shock and condemnation. They are calling for an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident.

Several prominent political figures, including Iltija Mufti, have also weighed in, condemning the attack as part of a wider pattern of violence against Kashmiri Muslims. Mufti took to Social Media to express her outrage: "This 18-year-old Kashmiri shawl vendor was assaulted in Uttarakhand with iron rods till his bones crumbled. It’s one of many acts of violence against Kashmiris in India where perpetrators know they enjoy institutional impunity. These are NOT fringe elements anymore. BJP is actively mainstreaming the ‘fringe’ which is no longer on the periphery. Sir @PushkarDhami can we kindly request you to take action?"

The attack comes amid growing concern over the safety of Kashmiri vendors and traders across the country. During winter, many families from Kashmir migrate to different states to sell traditional products like shawls, carpets, and handicrafts. However, these individuals are increasingly vulnerable to harassment and violence.