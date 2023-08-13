Man gets $120 compensation from supermarket after consuming expired oats and falling ill

A Bengaluru resident's vigilant stance against expired products has resulted in a significant legal victory against a prominent supermarket in India. He sued the supermarket for selling him expired oats and won $120 (Around Rs 10,000) in compensation.

The unfortunate experience of this Bengaluru resident underscores the need for consumers to exercise caution while purchasing goods.

Ignoring relabelling practices that conceal expired dates can lead to health complications and legal actions, as highlighted by the man's ordeal.

The battle for accountability

The man's journey for justice began after he fell ill upon consuming a packet of Post Honey Bunches of Oats purchased from a renowned supermarket.

Upon close examination, he discovered that the original expiration date had been surreptitiously obscured by a newly affixed label bearing a future expiration date.

This alarming revelation pointed towards an attempt to deceive consumers by concealing the product's true condition through fraudulent labelling.

His efforts to address the issue were met with disappointment when his attempts to engage the store staff yielded no satisfactory response.

Legal action and resolution

The man's determination led him to send a legal notice to the supermarket, accusing them of unfair trade practices. His case found its way to the Bengaluru Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, where his lawyer presented compelling evidence of the relabelling issue.

The court acknowledged the validity of his evidence and ruled in his favour on August 8, 2023.

Victory and compensation

The court's verdict compelled the supermarket to provide a full refund of $11.15 (Rs 925) for the purchased product, alongside a compensation of $60.27 (Rs 5,000) for the health complications the man endured. In addition, the court directed the company to cover his legal expenses with an additional $60.27 (Rs 5,000). These payments are required to be fulfilled within the next two months, as stipulated by the court's order.