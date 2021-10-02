Man dressed in ninja attire injures US special forces in California

US special forces are trained to stand against every possible situation, but probably not a ninja fighter.

A man geared up in ninja outfit launched an attack on US special forces at 1am at an airfield north of LA.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Gino Rivera. On Friday night, he showed up at the Inyokern Airport which is located in the Mojave Desert, 100 miles north of Los Angeles, California.

Upon reaching and canvassing the area, he launched an attack at the guards of the US special forces. He attacked an officer with his sword and hurled a huge rock at another officer.

"On 9/18/21 at 1:10 AM, Ridgecrest Substation deputies responded to Inyokern Airport for an assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies discovered the suspect had assaulted a victim with a sword and thrown a rock through a hangar window, hitting an additional victim in the head," the Kern County Sheriff’s office said.

The police officers reported that Rivera kept disobeying all orders and commands being issued by the police officials at the scene of the crime. Due to this, a taser had to be used to bring the culprit under control. As soon as Rivera dropped his sword, he was taken into custody by the officers.

While his intentions behind this deadly attack have not yet been made clear by the police officials, Rivera has been booked into the "Central Receiving Facility for attempted homicide, assault w/ a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon, brandishing a weapon w/ the intent to resist or prevent an arrest, vandalism, and obstruct/delay a peace officer in the discharge of their duties," the Sheriff department tweeted.

The injured officers were taken to a local hospitals for treatment of the wounds they have incurred by the ninja attack.