/Loch ness monster seen from space? Woman claims she saw a 'family of Nessies' on Google Earth

A woman has claimed that she spotted a family of Loss Ness Monsters in Google Earth imagery. The image of Loch Ness, a deep freshwater lake in the Scottish Highlands, is circulating on social media with at least three mysterious wave sightings, which some claim are Nessies, the legendary serpent-like creature which many have claimed to have seen in the region. The sighting made on Google Earth was posted by Julie Fraser to The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register.

“The thought of a little family of Nessies is so exciting,” Fraser said, adding that she is "planning a visit to Inverness later in the year and was just playing [with Google Earth] when I spotted the three objects."

The three waves could be anything, but Fraser believes they are definitely not boats. She said that upon zooming in and taking a closer look, the things do not look like boats. Fraser says they look like "whales with an arc to their back." Moving ships, when seen from space, create a distinct V shape, which isn't visible in this image, she said.

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The image also has a 2026 timestamp on it along with green trees, hinting that the photo was taken in spring or summer. Fraser says she is not as familiar with the mysterious creature as the locals, but what she saw is definitely “something significant.”

Loch Ness monster sightings

Even though Loch Ness's existence remains unconfirmed, many people claim to have seen it. In 2026, 19 sightings have been reported. Three of them came online; 14 people claim they saw the Loch Ness monster themselves, and two of them were captured by webcam.

The first reference to the Loch Ness Monster goes as far back as the 6th century, when Irish monk St Columba "commanded a water beast" to return following an attack, as mentioned in the biography Life of St Columba. It became a legend in the 20th century when a hotelier named Aldie Mackay said in 1933 that he saw a giant creature splashing in the loch. A photo of a creature with a long neck rising from the water remains the only reported sighting.