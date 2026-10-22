Italy has battled widespread protests for the last few days. The protests, triggered by discontent over the cost of living, wars and more, have led to Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni approving a raft of security measures. These measures, approved on Tuesday (Oct 21), include tougher ‌penalties for rioters and financial liability for parents whose children take part in vandalism and looting.

The unrest has produced videos of citizens raging on the streets, demanding their rights, and a second wave of content which is stranger than the first. Hint: it includes a stolen tray of gelato, a street beating framed as justice, and a young girl in red sent flying by a water cannon.

The gelato moment

Of all the things unfolding during the riots in Milan, one clip is being called "the most Italian moment yet". The viral video shows a man stealing a tray of gelato, only to be swarmed by other rioters who apparently wanted a share too. The caption that carried it across X read, "Viva la revoluzione! Next, we take the tiramisu!"

Vigilante justice, or something else

A second clip is being shared with the caption, "Italian civilians show the best way to deal with looters!" It shows a group of men on a street chasing, grabbing, and physically assaulting a man in white clothing, presented as citizens handling thieves during the chaos. The clip is from the riots in Milan.

Water Cannon vs Lady in red

A third video shows Italian police turning a water cannon on a young girl dressed in red who had joined a group of far-left rioters in Bologna. The blast sent her flying.

What is actually happening in Italy

The unrest began in Milan on October 18, 2026, driven by protests over rising living costs that escalated into looting and vandalism, largely involving young people, including minors and some foreign nationals.

Italy approved a raft of security measures on Tuesday, including a new offence of violent participation in a demonstration, tougher penalties for rioters, and financial liability for parents whose children take part in vandalism and looting. Anyone in a group of at least five people who endangers public safety during protests faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of €20,000 ($22,460), with penalties rising if faces are concealed or people are injured. Police can now detain youths aged 14 to 17 even without a crime, provided there is evidence they pose a danger.

"There is nothing revolutionary about vandalising and stealing. Vandalism and theft are not protest; they are criminality," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on social media.

Five hundred army troops will be deployed alongside police in Milan until the end of 2026. "We know what it means to look for a job, to earn an insufficient wage, and to see no prospects for the future ... but hardship must never be used as an excuse for violence," Meloni said.

