/India, France, Indonesia and beyond: Protests grip the world as anger over inflation and housing boils over | In pics

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu was to meet union leaders on Wednesday (Oct 21) ahead of new demonstrations called for Saturday by the Yellow Vest movement, after weekend marches against high inflation descended into the worst street violence France has seen in years.

The government admitted its police "lost control" of the violence, which included clashes, vandalism of public buildings and looting, and ordered partial curfews in parts of Paris and other cities.

According to the justice minister, nearly 150 people had been jailed, and more than 800 brought before the courts.

The unrest unsettled financial markets, with the Paris stock market and government bonds falling on Monday, and Moody's was expected to lower its grade on France's public debt on Friday. The Yellow Vest movement has announced a march from Bastille Square on Saturday, with follow-up demonstrations planned for November 5, as several countries, including the United States, China and Germany, issued travel advisories.