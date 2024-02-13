IndiGo flyer finds screw in sandwich served onboard. Carrier tells why it won't compensate

An IndiGo flyer was left shocked after he discovered a screw inside his sandwich which was served on the flight. Taking to social media platform Reddit, the passenger shared his terrible experience. He said he was served spinach and corn sandwich onboard a flight from Bengaluru to Chennai on February 1. However, he opened it only after reaching the destination.

When he asked IndiGo for compensation, he was denied on the grounds that he opened the package after de-boarding the flight. On Reddit, the customer sought advice from netizens as to how to deal with the situation.

He stated, “While travelling indigo recently on 01/02/24 from BNG to Chennai I got a screw in my sandwich when I urged for an apology from the airline end they came back with a response that wince consumed it post flight it couldn't be found legible!!!! #indigo how should I approach this so Indigo can at least respond.” Got a screw in my sandwich

byu/MacaroonIll3601 inbangalore × He also posted pictures of the half-eaten sandwich, which was wrapped with the IndiGo logo.

Several users asked him to take legal action against the carrier and register a complaint with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Watch: Bird flu detected in Antarctica | Scientists create 'identical twin' universe × One user commented, ''If they aren't responding back properly. You can raise a complaint in consumer court on it! It's not a daunting process like normal courts. They might ask you to appear for a hearing to ask about your version and they should be present too. And it will be closed at max in 2 hearings!''

Another stated, ''Not just Consumer court. Can include FSSAI too for the food served if that is applicable. They have a dedicated 24x7 helpline too. ''

While a third added, ''Pls reach out to their CEO and founder and higher management on LinkedIn and share this with them. Start with writing a post on Linkedin about your experience, no apology, and how dangerous can this be for anyone and everyone. Everyone takes LinkedIn seriously. I am sure FB, Instagram won't help you but Linkedin definitely will. If possible, tag the CEO and airlines.''