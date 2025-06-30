/Idaho firefighter ambush: Who is Travis Decker? Is he the shooter? What happened on Canfield Mountain? | Explained

In Idaho, United States, on Sunday (Jun 29), a late-night wildfire, SOS, turned deadly as firefighters responding to the blaze were ambushed by an unidentified shooter on Canfield Mountain. Two firefighters were killed during the attack, and one other was injured. Preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting was carried out by one lone gunman. In a press conference, Kootenai County Sheriff Richard Norris confirmed that a deceased man, assumed to be the shooter, had been found on the mountain alongside a gun that might be the weapon used. What happened, the suspects, and more – here's all you need to know about the Idaho firefighter ambush.

What happened in Idaho?

On Sunday (Jun 29), local firefighters responding to a wildfire on Canfield Mountain were ambushed by unknown assailant(s). Authorities confirmed that emergency crews had reached the scene of the fire around 1:30 pm local time. About 30 minutes later, gunshots were reported. The attack, as per the sheriff, was carried out with high-powered rifles.

Following gunshot reports, a shelter-in-place order was imposed, which was later lifted.

Idaho Governor Brad Little called the act "a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters". He added that “multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”

Shooter found dead

At a press conference early on Monday (Jun 30), Sheriff Bob Norris confirmed that authorities have found a "deceased male" near a "firearm" on Canfield Mountain. Following the discovery, the shelter-in-place order was "being lifted", said Sheriff Norris. When asked if there were other active shooters, the sheriff said that based on the preliminary assessment, they "believe that was the only shooter".

Sheriff Norris said that while they would've liked to preserve the scene because the Coeur d'Alene wildfire was still blazing, the body, presumably the shooter, had to be moved to another location. "There is no threat to the community at this time," he said.

Norris added that authorities believe that the Coeur d'Alene fire was started "intentionally" and that responding firefighters were ambushed and "did not have a chance". He told reporters that they "do believe that the suspect started the fire and that it was an ambush and it was intentional... These firefighters did not have a chance."

The details of the two firefighters killed in the ambush have not been released. A third firefighter was seriously injured and had to be taken to the hospital for emergency surgery. "He is fighting for his life, but he's in stable condition," said the sheriff.

Earlier authorities said that the attack was carried out using a high-powered rifle. However, they have not released additional information on the firearm found or if it matched the description.

Who is Travis Decker?

While authorities are yet to release the name of the shooting suspect or identify the deceased man they've found on Canfield Mountain, speculation online suggests that it could be a man identified as Travis Decker.

Travis Decker is a former soldier and is accused of murdering his three minor daughters – 5-year-old Olivia Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker and 9-year-old Paityn Decker. As per reports, he suffocated the three young girls using plastic bags. As per the Wenatchee Police Department, the three were found near the Rock Island Campground on 2 June, 2025. Decker had picked up the girls from their mother's place for a planned visitation.

Where is Travis Decker?

Travis Decker, wanted for his daughters' murders, has been missing for around a month. The 32-year-old man is wanted on three counts of first-degree murder. At the time of the murders, he was believed to be homeless and living out of a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a Washington license plate D20165C.

The army veteran, as per reports, was trained in survival training. As per a court affidavit submitted by a deputy US marshal, he "frequently engaged in hiking, camping, survival skill practice, and hunting and even lived off the grid in the backwoods for approximately 2.5 months on one occasion".