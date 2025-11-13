German dictator Adolf Hitler had a genetic disorder which affected the development of his sexual organs, causing him to face struggles establishing sexual relations. This will be revealed in the Channel 4 documentary Hitler’s DNA: Blueprint of a Dictator, which was commissioned just last month. An analysis of his DNA suggests that he had Kallmann syndrome, which means that Hitler had an incomplete puberty and likely had a micro-penis. The findings further suggest that he suffered from one or more neurodiverse or mental health conditions. It also brushes aside the theory that he had Jewish ancestry. Hitler's DNA profile was built from a sofa cloth that was stained with his blood after Hitler took his own life in 1945. Professor Turi King, the lead geneticist, said, “If he was to look at his own genetic results, he would have almost certainly have sent himself to the gas chambers.” The documentary will premiere on Saturday night in the United Kingdom, and an exclusive report on it was published on Wednesday in The Times of London.

Another researcher says in the documentary that his sexual problems, because of his underdeveloped genitalia, are likely what helped him pursue politics with such fervour. Notably, earlier records suggest that during World War I, Hitler was bullied for his small genitalia, since his genetic condition means that he likely had a micro-penis. In fact, the report of a medical examination he had in 1923 was uncovered in 2015, which showed that he had an undescended testicle. Alex J Kay, a historian at the University of Potsdam, said, "Other senior Nazis had wives, children, even extramarital affairs. Hitler is the one person among the whole Nazi leadership who doesn’t."

This is why "only under Hitler could the Nazi movement have come to power." The genetic analysis also shows that Hitler likely had a number of neurodiverse and mental health conditions. According to the documentary, Hitler was in the top percentile in terms of his chances of having autism, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. However, the researchers could not deduce with confidence which of these conditions he suffered from.