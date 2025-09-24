/Historic medical breakthrough! Gene therapy slows Huntington's disease by 75%, offering new hope for patients

For the first time, doctors have successfully slowed the progression of Huntington's disease by 75%, offering hope to patients and their families. Huntington’s disease, a cruel genetic disorder that typically causes fatal neurological decline within two decades, has seen its progression dramatically slowed in a trial using innovative gene therapy. Professor Sarah Tabrizi, leading the research at University College London, called the results "spectacular," as data reveals that the progression of the disease is now slowed by 75%, meaning patients could live for decades with a much higher quality of life. Instead of deteriorating over one year, the disease now progresses at a rate that would typically take four years.

The therapy, which involves complex brain surgery lasting up to 18 hours, uses cutting-edge gene-editing technology to slow the production of the toxic huntingtin protein that destroys brain cells. This is done by delivering a specially designed DNA sequence deep into the brain to suppress the harmful protein. The surgery is guided in real-time using MRI to target critical areas of the brain.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is Huntington's Disease?

Huntington's disease is a genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. Symptoms typically appear in a person's 30s or 40s and gets worse over time. The disease causes movement problems, cognitive decline, and psychiatric issues, leading to death within 10 to 20 years of symptom onset. Huntington's is caused by a mutation in the huntingtin gene, and those with one affected parent have a 50% chance of inheriting the disease.

Trial Results and Impact

The treatment’s success has been demonstrated in a clinical trial involving 29 patients, where the disease's progression was significantly slowed. Results showed a 75% reduction in the disease's advancement, as measured by cognitive function, motor skills, and daily living capabilities. The data also revealed that the therapy had a protective effect on brain cells, as neurofilament levels—which indicate nerve cell death—did not increase as expected, but instead remained stable or improved.

The Road Ahead

While this development is groundbreaking, it comes with significant challenges. The procedure, involving delicate brain surgery, is both highly complex and expensive. This means the treatment will likely be out of reach for many people unless future advancements can make it more accessible. Despite these barriers, Professor Tabrizi and her team are optimistic, already planning further trials, including preventative treatments for those at risk but who have not yet shown symptoms. There are still many questions, including how widely the treatment can be distributed and whether it can be adapted for earlier intervention. However, the results show a tangible possibility of a better life for those living with Huntington's disease.

Cost Considerations and Future Access