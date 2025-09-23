/Solar 'micronova' could cook us: Earth faces mass extinction threat in 10-25 years

A catastrophic space storm could wipe out 90 per cent of humanity, a space weather expert has warned. In fact, we are in the middle of this storm and the devastation could unfold any time. Ben Davidson, founder of Space Weather News, says a geomagnetic disaster could kill most life from the planet, and science backs it. He told the Matt Beall Limitless podcast that the Sun would be the main culprit in this event. A solar "micronova" could cause a magnetic pole shift, which could lead to a change in the climate, triggering destruction through various events, tsunamis, and ultimately a mass extinction. A solar explosion is very likely to occur as the Sun has been highly active in the past few years. “This is a near extinction-level event, and we are in the middle of it right now!” Davidson said. Also Read: Solar superstorm headed our way can raise the price of gas, cause 'internet apocalypse'

Solar storms are a regular occurrence. However, if our star unleases a huge amount of plasma, it could do more than just disrupt communication networks, experts say. Davidson said that a solar explosion of varying levels occurs every 6,000 years or so. A severe storm happens once every 12,000 years. The Carrington Event in 1959 is linked to a huge solar storm that disrupted telegraph systems and set wires ablaze. The next one that Earth will see is expected to be a much more bigger geostorm. Davidson said it could happen anywhere from 10 to 25 years. Earth’s magnetic shield is also weakening because of changes in the molten iron currents within Earth's outer core. As the magentic poles shift and this field weakens, the storm would have much deeper and scarier reach.

How a geostorm will trigger chaos on Earth

