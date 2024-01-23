‘High shot tolerance,’ Brazilian man spent four days partying with 9mm bullet stuck in head

A Brazilian man continued having party for four days in a row without an iota of realisation that he had a 9mm bullet firmly lodged in his head. 21-year-old Mateus Facio thought he was hit by a stone during a New Year’s Eve party at a beach in Rio de Janeiro. He stopped paying attention to the injury as the bleeding stopped after some time. He spent the next four days partying at the beach with his friends, completely unaware of the severity of the situation.

"Little did I know that all this would happen," the New York Post quoted the Brazilian man as saying.

On his way back home, the man realised he could not drive because his arms and fingers had stopped moving normally. After reaching home, he sought medical attention, only to find out that he had a bullet stuck in his head.

"I went to take a nap and woke up with my arm feeling a little silly," Facio said. "I felt my fingers moving, but I didn't have the confidence to pick something up," he added.

The doctors later said the bullet was pressing an area close to the region responsible for the movement of the right arm, causing irritation. "This led to the brain to respond with movements that manifested as convulsive episodes," the doctor was quoted as saying by the Post. He added Facio was extremely lucky that he didn't sustain "more serious damage" such as paralysis of his arm or even his whole body.

Facio later went through a two-hour operation to get that 9mm bullet removed, risking "bleeding, leakage of cerebral fluid, meningitis, and even death". Doctors were able to extract the bullet without further damaging the nerves. The bullet was handed over to cops for investigation. Police later said they didn’t get any report of shooting from the area that day.