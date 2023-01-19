Henley World's Strongest Passports List 2023: Check full list of countries where Indians can travel visa-free

The Henley Passport Index for this year was released recently in which countries all around were ranked according to the performance of their respective passports. Japan topped the list with top rank for the fifth consecutive year and India ranked 85th out of 199 countries. Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan were at the lowest rankings in the Henley Passport Index.

The London-based global citizenship and residence advice firm Henley & Partners issues the Henley Passport Index every year and for the year 2023, they have taken the data from International Air Transport Association (IATA) to make the list.

According to Henley Passport Index 2023, Indian passports have access to travel visa-free to 59 countries.

The index said, "The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, giving users the most extensive and reliable information about their global access and mobility". Each passport is scored on the total number of destinations that the holder can access visa-free, it said.

As per Henley Passport power scores, only 6 per cent of the world's countries gives you access to more than 70 per cent of the global economy. And only 17 per cent of the countries grant you visa-free access to more than four-fifths of the world's 227 destinations.

Henley Passport Index 2023: Top 10 most powerful passports of the world

1. Japan- visa-free score: 193

2. Singapore and South Korea- visa-free score: 192

3. Germany and Spain- visa-free score: 190

4. Finland, Italy and Luxembourg- visa-free score: 189

5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden- visa-free score: 188

6. France, Ireland, Portugal and the United Kingdom- visa-free score: 187

7. Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the United States- visa-free score: 186

8. Australia, Canada, Greece and Malta- visa-free score: 185

9. Hungary and Poland- visa-free score: 184

10. Lithuania and Slovakia- visa-free score: 183

Henley Passport Index 2023: Performance of Indian passport

India ranked 85th in the world's most powerful passport index in 2023 and gives visa-free entry to 59 countries worldwide. Earlier in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the country ranked at 82nd, 84th, 85th and 83rd respectively. Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to more than 50 destinations that include:

Countries in Oceania with visa-on-arrival for Indians

Cook Islands

Fiji

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Niue

Palau Islands

Samoa

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Middle eastern countries offering visa-free trips to Indians

Iran

Jordan

Oman

Qatar

Visa on arrival for Indians in Europe and the Caribbean

Albania

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Travel visa-free in these Asian countries

Bhutan

Cambodia

Indonesia

Laos

Macao (SAR China)

Maldives

Myanmar

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Timor-Leste

American countries where Indians can travel without the hassle

Bolivia

El Salvador

Countries in Africa offering visa-on-arrival for Indians

Botswana

Burundi

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Ethiopia

Gabon

Guinea-Bissau

Madagascar

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mozambique

Rwanda

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda