Henley World's Strongest Passports List 2023: Check full list of countries where Indians can travel visa-free

New Delhi Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Jan 19, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

As per The Henley Passport Index 2023, Indian citizens can avail of visa-on-arrival facilities in as many as 59 countries across the world. Check the list of all 50 countries: 

The Henley Passport Index for this year was released recently in which countries all around were ranked according to the performance of their respective passports. Japan topped the list with top rank for the fifth consecutive year and India ranked 85th out of 199 countries. Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan were at the lowest rankings in the Henley Passport Index. 

The London-based global citizenship and residence advice firm Henley & Partners issues the Henley Passport Index every year and for the year 2023, they have taken the data from International Air Transport Association (IATA) to make the list. 

According to Henley Passport Index 2023, Indian passports have access to travel visa-free to 59 countries. 
The index said, "The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, giving users the most extensive and reliable information about their global access and mobility". Each passport is scored on the total number of destinations that the holder can access visa-free, it said.

As per Henley Passport power scores, only 6 per cent of the world's countries gives you access to more than 70 per cent of the global economy. And only 17 per cent of the countries grant you visa-free access to more than four-fifths of the world's 227 destinations. 

Henley Passport Index 2023: Top 10 most powerful passports of the world

1. Japan- visa-free score: 193

2. Singapore and South Korea- visa-free score: 192 

3. Germany and Spain- visa-free score: 190 

4. Finland, Italy and Luxembourg- visa-free score: 189 

5.  Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden- visa-free score: 188

6. France, Ireland, Portugal and the United Kingdom- visa-free score: 187

7. Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the United States- visa-free score: 186 

8. Australia, Canada, Greece and Malta- visa-free score: 185

9. Hungary and Poland- visa-free score: 184 

10. Lithuania and Slovakia- visa-free score: 183

Henley Passport Index 2023: Performance of Indian passport 

India ranked 85th in the world's most powerful passport index in 2023 and gives visa-free entry to 59 countries worldwide. Earlier in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the country ranked at 82nd, 84th, 85th and 83rd respectively. 

Indian passport ranking over the years

Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to more than 50 destinations that include:

Countries in Oceania with visa-on-arrival for Indians

Cook Islands

Fiji

Marshall Islands 

Micronesia

Niue

Palau Islands 

Samoa 

Tuvalu 

Vanuatu

Middle eastern countries offering visa-free trips to Indians

Iran 

Jordan 

Oman

Qatar

Visa on arrival for Indians in Europe and the Caribbean 

Albania

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia 

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Travel visa-free in these Asian countries

Bhutan

Cambodia 

Indonesia

Laos 

Macao (SAR China)

Maldives 

Myanmar 

Nepal

Sri Lanka 

Thailand 

Timor-Leste 

American countries where Indians can travel without the hassle

Bolivia 

El Salvador

Countries in Africa offering visa-on-arrival for Indians

Botswana 

Burundi 

Cape Verde Islands 

Comoro Islands 

Ethiopia 

Gabon 

Guinea-Bissau 

Madagascar 

Mauritania 

Mauritius

Mozambique 

Rwanda 

Senegal

Seychelles 

Sierra Leone 

Somalia 

Tanzania 

Togo 

Tunisia

Uganda 

Zimbabwe 

