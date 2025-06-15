/Happy Father’s Day: Know date, history and significance

Father’s Day is a special occasion celebrated across the globe to honour fathers and father figures for their love, and support. On Sunday (June 15), families around the world are marking the day with heartfelt gestures, from handmade cards and flowers to planned outings and quality time spent together.

The holiday traces its roots to the United States and is largely credited to Sonora Smart Dodd, who wanted to recognise the sacrifices of her father, a Civil War veteran who raised six children after their mother passed away.

First celebration

The first Father’s Day took place on June 19, 1910, in Spokane, Washington. The day was chosen because it was the birth month of Dodd’s father. However, it wasn’t until 1972 that the holiday was officially recognised as a US national holiday, when President Richard Nixon signed it into law, designating the third Sunday in June for the celebration.

Earlier recognition in West Virginia

An earlier tribute to fathers occurred in 1908 in Fairmont, West Virginia. Grace Golden Clayton urged for a special church service to be held for men who had died in the Monongah mining disaster, including her own father. Although this event is sometimes referred to as the first Father’s Day, it did not receive wide recognition or become an annual observance.

Concerns surrounding celebration

When the concept of Father’s Day was first introduced, it was met with some resistance, especially from men who felt it was too similar to the already-established Mother’s Day.

Despite this, the idea gradually gained national support, especially after endorsements from Presidents Calvin Coolidge in 1924 and Lyndon B. Johnson in 1966. Finally, in 1972, Father’s Day became a national holiday in the US.

Global observance

Although many countries follow the U.S. and celebrate Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June, others observe it on different dates. For example, several Catholic nations recognize it on March 19 to coincide with the feast day of Saint Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus.

Here’s a look at nations that celebrate Father’s Day on dates other than June 15:

March 19 - Italy, Honduras, Portugal, Spain (Celebrated on St. Joseph's Day)

May 11 - Romania (2nd Sunday in May)

June 1 - Lithuania, Switzerland (1st Sunday in June)

June 5 - Denmark (Celebrated on Constitution Day)

June 8 - Austria, Belgium (2nd Sunday in June)

June 17 - El Salvador

June 23 - Poland

July 27 - Dominican Republic (Last Sunday in July)

August 8 - Taiwan

August 10 - Brazil

September 7 - Australia, New Zealand (1st Sunday in September)

September 14 - Latvia (2nd Sunday in September)

October 5 - Luxembourg (1st Sunday in October)

November 9 - Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden (2nd Sunday in November)

December 5 - Thailand

From Shakespeare to Sexton: What famous words say about fatherhood

"When a father gives to his son, both laugh; when a son gives to his father, both cry."

-William Shakespeare (English playwright and poet)

"No man stands taller than when he stoops to help a child."

-Abraham Lincoln (16th US President)

"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me."

-Jim Valvano (American basketball player and coach)

"Becoming a father is easy enough but being one can be very rough."

-Wilhem Busch (German poet and illustrator)

"To me, having kids is the ultimate job in life. I want to be most successful at being a good father."

-Nick Lachey (American actor and singer-songwriter)