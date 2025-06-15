/Happy Father’s Day: Know date, history and significance

Father's Day traces its roots to the United States and is largely credited to Sonora Smart Dodd, who wanted to recognise the sacrifices of her father, a Civil War veteran who raised six children after their mother passed away.
Father’s Day is a special occasion celebrated across the globe to honour fathers and father figures for their love, and support. On Sunday (June 15), families around the world are marking the day with heartfelt gestures, from handmade cards and flowers to planned outings and quality time spent together.
The first Father’s Day took place on June 19, 1910, in Spokane, Washington. The day was chosen because it was the birth month of Dodd’s father. However, it wasn’t until 1972 that the holiday was officially recognised as a US national holiday, when President Richard Nixon signed it into law, designating the third Sunday in June for the celebration.
An earlier tribute to fathers occurred in 1908 in Fairmont, West Virginia. Grace Golden Clayton urged for a special church service to be held for men who had died in the Monongah mining disaster, including her own father. Although this event is sometimes referred to as the first Father’s Day, it did not receive wide recognition or become an annual observance.
When the concept of Father’s Day was first introduced, it was met with some resistance, especially from men who felt it was too similar to the already-established Mother’s Day.
Despite this, the idea gradually gained national support, especially after endorsements from Presidents Calvin Coolidge in 1924 and Lyndon B. Johnson in 1966. Finally, in 1972, Father’s Day became a national holiday in the US.
Although many countries follow the U.S. and celebrate Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June, others observe it on different dates. For example, several Catholic nations recognize it on March 19 to coincide with the feast day of Saint Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus.