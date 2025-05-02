In a major announcement made on Friday (May 2) Grand Theft Auto VI popularly known as GTA 6 has delayed its release date. The announcement might break the hearts of many gaming fans, but it does bring some relief considering the release date is officially out. As things stand, Grand Theft Auto VI will be launched on 26 May 2026, more than a year at the time of writing, despite expectations of a release date in the second half of 2025.

Advertisment

Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. https://t.co/YgaIn1cYc8 pic.twitter.com/cyeK7GM6Ob — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 2, 2025

GTA 6 release delayed

Advertisment

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve," Rockstar Games said.

The studio added, “We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.”

With more than 251 million views since dropping on the internet a year ago, there has been a huge craze from gaming fans. The trailer revealed several key details about the game, including its setting, and confirmed that it will feature two protagonists, Lucia and Jason, who appear to be inspired by the duo Bonnie and Clyde.

Advertisment

Lucia will be the first-ever female character in the latest launch. However, like GTA 5, GTA 6 will be a multiple-character storyline with more realistic characters, improved police chases, and better stealth mechanics.

ALSO READ | Sai Sudharsan on Shastri's preferred list for away England tour; ex-coach also backs left-arm quicks for selection

Rockstar even issued an apology for the delay in the release date and understands the frustration of fans.

GTA 6 price, pre-order expectations

GTA 6 price may start at around $71 in India for the standard edition while the special edition with mods could be priced at $87. In the USA, the GTA 6 price could be around $100. There is no official word about the pre-orders at the moment.