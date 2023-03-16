GATE 2023 Results Declared: Check how to download results, merit list, scorecard, subject-wise toppers & more

GATE 2023 Results: The Indian Institute of Technology has declared the results for GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2023 at 4 PM on Thursday, March 17, 2023. Candidates can check their results on the official website of IIT Kanpur, gate.iitk.ac.in. The candidates who appeared for the GATE exams on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, can check their GATE 2023 results. The response sheets for the exams came out on February 15 and the answer key on February 21. The GATE 2023 scorecards will be available from March 21, 2023. GATE is a crucial examination for Indian students who wish to pursue Post-Graduation courses from prominent universities in India and abroad. There are 29 subject papers in GATE. However, clearing GATE is not enough as students also have to clear interview rounds after clearing the written test.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven other Indian Institutes of Technology administer the GATE exams. Several PSUs also consider GATE exam scores during hiring. Here are all the details about GATE 2023 results and merit list.

How to Check GATE 2023 Results?

Candidates should have their registration ID, email ID, and password to access and download their GATE 2023 results from the IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 login portal called GOAPS. The GATE 2023 scorecard will be valid for three years from the result announcement date. The IIT uses a normalization method to convert the raw score obtained by candidates to GATE scores, based on which the results are declared. Here’s how you can check GATE 2023 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log in using credentials

Step 4: Score card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a printout for further reference

GATE 2023: Exam Schedule

GATE 2023 Registration Start Date (without late fee) 30 August 2022 Registration Last Date (without late fee) 30 September 2022 Closing Date of Extended GATE 2023 Application Process(without late fee) 7 October 2022 Closing Date of Extended GATE 2023 Application Process(with late fee) 16 October 2022 Modifications in Application Form 27 October 2022 Admit Card Release Date 9 January 2023 GATE 2023 Exam Date 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023 Candidate's Response Available in the Application portal 15 February 2023 Answer Key 21 February 2023 Challenges for Answer Key 22 February 2023 to 25 February 2023 Result Announcement 16 March 2023 Availability of Score Card 21 March 2023

GATE 2023: Subjects & their codes

Here's the list of all the subjects in GATE 2023 and their respective codes.