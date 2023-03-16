ugc_banner

GATE 2023 Results Declared: Check how to download results, merit list, scorecard, subject-wise toppers & more

Mar 16, 2023

GATE 2023 Results: The Indian Institute of Technology has declared the results for GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2023 at 4 PM on Thursday, March 17, 2023. See how to check results.

GATE 2023 Results: The Indian Institute of Technology has declared the results for GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2023 at 4 PM on Thursday, March 17, 2023. Candidates can check their results on the official website of IIT Kanpur, gate.iitk.ac.in. The candidates who appeared for the GATE exams on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, can check their GATE 2023 results. The response sheets for the exams came out on February 15 and the answer key on February 21. The GATE 2023 scorecards will be available from March 21, 2023. GATE is a crucial examination for Indian students who wish to pursue Post-Graduation courses from prominent universities in India and abroad. There are 29 subject papers in GATE. However, clearing GATE is not enough as students also have to clear interview rounds after clearing the written test. 

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven other Indian Institutes of Technology administer the GATE exams. Several PSUs also consider GATE exam scores during hiring. Here are all the details about GATE 2023 results and merit list.

How to Check GATE 2023 Results?

Candidates should have their registration ID, email ID, and password to access and download their GATE 2023 results from the IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 login portal called GOAPS. The GATE 2023 scorecard will be valid for three years from the result announcement date. The IIT uses a normalization method to convert the raw score obtained by candidates to GATE scores, based on which the results are declared. Here’s how you can check GATE 2023 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the result link 
Step 3: Log in using credentials
Step 4: Score card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, and take a printout for further reference

GATE 2023: Exam Schedule

GATE 2023 Registration Start Date (without late fee) 30 August 2022
Registration Last Date (without late fee) 30 September 2022
Closing Date of Extended GATE 2023 Application Process(without late fee) 7 October 2022
Closing Date of Extended GATE 2023 Application Process(with late fee) 16 October 2022
Modifications in Application Form 27 October 2022
Admit Card Release Date 9 January 2023
GATE 2023 Exam Date 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023
Candidate's Response Available in the Application portal 15 February 2023
Answer Key 21 February 2023
Challenges for Answer Key 22 February 2023 to 25 February 2023
Result Announcement 16 March 2023
Availability of Score Card 21 March 2023

GATE 2023: Subjects & their codes

Here's the list of all the subjects in GATE 2023 and their respective codes. 

  1. Aerospace Engineering    AE
  2. Petroleum Engineering PE
  3. Agricultural Engineering AG
  4. Geology and Geophysics GG
  5. Architecture and Planning AR
  6. Instrumentation Engineering IN
  7. Biotechnology BT
  8. Life Sciences XL
  9. Biomedical Engineering BM
  10. Mathematics MA
  11. GATE Civil Engineering CE
  12. GATE Mechanical Engineering ME
  13. Chemical Engineering CH
  14. Mining Engineering MN
  15. GATE Computer Science & Information Technology CS
  16. Metallurgical Engineering MT
  17. Chemistry CY
  18. Physics PH
  19. GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering EC
  20. Production and Industrial Engineering PI
  21. GATE Electrical Engineering EE
  22. Textile Engineering & Fibre Science TF
  23. Engineering Sciences XE
  24. Ecology and Evolution EY
  25. Humanities and Social Sciences XH
  26. Statistics ST
  27. Geomatics Engineering GE
  28. Environmental Science and Engineering ES
  29. Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering NM
     

