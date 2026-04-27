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French teen faces jail, fines after he licked vending machine straw in Singapore

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Apr 27, 2026, 18:26 IST | Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 18:29 IST
French teen faces jail, fines after he licked vending machine straw in Singapore

Representative image. Photograph: (Unsplash)

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A French teen in Singapore was charged after allegedly licking and returning a vending machine straw, posting the act on Instagram. The video sparked outrage, prompting the vending machine operator's company to replace all straws and file a police report.

A French teenager has been charged with committing mischief and being a public nuisance in Singapore, after he reportedly licked a straw from an orange juice vending machine and put it back into its dispenser. According to local reports, the 18-year-old accused, identified as Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, had uploaded a video of himself performing the act on Instagram, which became viral.


The vending machine operator company, iJooz, stated that it replaced all 500 straws in the dispenser following the alleged incident. If convicted on both counts, Maximilien could face a prison term exceeding two years, along with fines amounting to thousands of dollars.

The video sparked widespread outrage

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The incident is reported to have occurred on March 12 at a shopping mall in Singapore. According to media reports, Maximilien shared a video of the episode on his Instagram Story with the caption “city is not safe.”


The video sparked widespread outrage online, with many expressing disgust after it was reposted on a community page and later picked up by local media outlets. iJooz told Channel NewsAsia that it had filed a police complaint and carried out sanitation measures and inspections on the affected machine.


Maximilien is currently a student of the ESSEC Business School at the Singapore branch. Meanwhile, a school spokesperson had previously told news outlets that it was aware of the incident and that an internal probe was underway. Earlier, his lawyers told CNA that the teen parents had left Singapore, and a representative from his school will be his bailor, and the next court hearing is on 22 May.

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About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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