/French teen faces jail, fines after he licked vending machine straw in Singapore

A French teenager has been charged with committing mischief and being a public nuisance in Singapore, after he reportedly licked a straw from an orange juice vending machine and put it back into its dispenser. According to local reports, the 18-year-old accused, identified as Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, had uploaded a video of himself performing the act on Instagram, which became viral.



The vending machine operator company, iJooz, stated that it replaced all 500 straws in the dispenser following the alleged incident. If convicted on both counts, Maximilien could face a prison term exceeding two years, along with fines amounting to thousands of dollars.

The video sparked widespread outrage

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The incident is reported to have occurred on March 12 at a shopping mall in Singapore. According to media reports, Maximilien shared a video of the episode on his Instagram Story with the caption “city is not safe.”



The video sparked widespread outrage online, with many expressing disgust after it was reposted on a community page and later picked up by local media outlets. iJooz told Channel NewsAsia that it had filed a police complaint and carried out sanitation measures and inspections on the affected machine.