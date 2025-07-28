/Fraudster James Kenny dupes celebs, investors and govt with fake UK music event

In a surprising turn of events, a fraudster identified as James Kenny was exposed in the UK for duping musicians, Hollywood celebrities, and even a foreign government after he masterminded a fake music festival from his elderly mother's kitchen. The scam was exposed by BBC News following its investigation.

According to a report by the BBC, James Kenny, previously convicted for fraud, came up with an elaborate pitch promising a multi-million pound festival bigger than a renowned event like Latitude. He claimed to have secured funding from investors such as the co-founder of restaurant chain Leon, John Vincent, to gain widespread credibility within the events.

Initially, several in the festival circuit were convinced by his plan. But as time went on, several employees and suppliers, who had been “100% sure” of the festival's legitimacy, gradually began to raise suspicions as critical details failed to materialise.

However, following the investigation, he maintained that he had been genuinely interested in organising the festival but offered a public apology to those who had through financial losses.

"It was a festival made of paper. Everything kind of unravelled, and I realised it doesn't exist for anybody else but him," a former employee said.

Some people believe that Kenny was never truly going to organise his ambitious grand festival. No deposits were paid for bands, license applications were never made, and several of the investors he claimed to be working with have said they never heard of them.

The event called ‘Monmouth Rising’ was supposed to be held on a leafy showground outside the Welsh border town, a place typically used for car boot sales rather than festivals with five stages. Promotional material for the festival promised affordable tickets, cashless payments, and no VIP sections.

How was this able to progress so far?

During a crowded town hall meeting in February, the 47-year-old presented elaborate site plans, claiming they were created using the same software used for planning the Paris Olympics. He also claimed that BBC Radio Wales would broadcast the event live and that a morning cannon would shoot bacon sandwiches into the campsite.