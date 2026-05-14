/Fascinated by Trump’s late-night Truth Social posts? Meet Natalie Harp, the woman helping run the feed

Donald Trump’s late-night Truth Social habit has become one of the defining features of his return to the White House. Between midnight reposts, conspiracy-fueled rants, AI-generated memes and attacks on political rivals, the President’s social media feed has become a nonstop MAGA content machine. Now, a new report has revealed the key figure helping keep that machine running: Natalie Harp.

Who is Natalie Harp? What is the process of posting?

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Harp, Trump’s 34-year-old executive assistant and longtime loyalist, has become one of the most influential behind-the-scenes figures shaping the President’s Truth Social activity. Harp reportedly compiles screenshots, memes, praise posts and conspiracy-laden content from MAGA influencers, supporters and accounts across X and Truth Social, then presents them to Trump as stacks of printed drafts for approval. The posts often include attacks on Democrats, insults aimed at Trump’s political enemies and content designed to appeal directly to the President’s online instincts. Once Trump signs off, Harp reportedly logs into his Truth Social account, often late at night and outside regular work hours, to publish waves of posts in rapid succession.

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“Truth Social has never been hotter, and it’s because President Trump offers his unfiltered and direct thoughts to the American people, without the biased media taking him out of context,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement. “We don’t discuss internal deliberations of how the process works, but no other social-media tool has been more effective than Truth.”

How many times Trump has posted on Truth Social in one year? And what time does he usually posts?

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has posted nearly 8,800 times since returning to office. The report also found that the President carried out late-night posting sessions involving at least a dozen posts between 10 pm and 6 am EST on 44 separate occasions since January last year. The President’s online activity has become especially intense in recent months.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump remained highly active on Truth Social between 11 pm and 6 am throughout April. On one night alone, Trump reportedly reposted or published 54 separate messages between 10:14 pm and 1:12 am, including posts calling former President Barack Obama a ‘traitor’ and demanding his arrest. The revelations have also renewed scrutiny over controversial content posted from Trump’s account.

Earlier this year, at Trump’s direction, Harp reportedly posted a video containing racist imagery depicting Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes, alongside an AI-generated image portraying Trump as a Christ-like figure. Both posts were later deleted following bipartisan backlash. Trump later told reporters he did not notice the offensive imagery involving the Obamas before approving the post. A White House official reportedly blamed the incident on an editing mistake.

The report also suggests Harp’s growing influence inside Trump’s orbit has frustrated some White House officials. According to people familiar with the matter, Harp frequently bypasses the chief of staff’s office, communications staff and national security officials when handling draft posts. Harp has reportedly told colleagues that she works directly for Trump and answers only to him.