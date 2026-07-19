/Facebook, Instagram down? Thousands affected by ‘global outage’

Facebook users across the world reported widespread issues accessing the platform's desktop website on Sunday (Jul 19), leaving thousands unable to log into their accounts. Users reported that the web version either failed to load or blocked access altogether.

The disruption appeared to be limited to Facebook's desktop site, while the mobile app continued to function normally for many users. This allowed some users to access their accounts via smartphones despite being locked out on computers.

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Outage-tracking website Down Detector recorded more than 3,000 user reports, indicating that the issue was affecting people in multiple countries. Many frustrated users also turned to other social media platforms to report the problem, share screenshots and check whether others were facing similar difficulties.

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Several users said they encountered login errors or blank pages when trying to access Facebook through web browsers. Others reported being unexpectedly signed out of their accounts and unable to log back in.