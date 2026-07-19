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Facebook, Instagram down? Thousands affected by ‘global outage’

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 14:50 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 14:53 IST
Facebook, Instagram down? Thousands affected by ‘global outage’

Representative image. Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

Thousands of Facebook users worldwide faced a desktop website outage on Sunday, with login issues reported. The mobile app remained functional as Meta users awaited a fix.

Facebook users across the world reported widespread issues accessing the platform's desktop website on Sunday (Jul 19), leaving thousands unable to log into their accounts. Users reported that the web version either failed to load or blocked access altogether.

The disruption appeared to be limited to Facebook's desktop site, while the mobile app continued to function normally for many users. This allowed some users to access their accounts via smartphones despite being locked out on computers.

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Outage-tracking website Down Detector recorded more than 3,000 user reports, indicating that the issue was affecting people in multiple countries. Many frustrated users also turned to other social media platforms to report the problem, share screenshots and check whether others were facing similar difficulties.

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Several users said they encountered login errors or blank pages when trying to access Facebook through web browsers. Others reported being unexpectedly signed out of their accounts and unable to log back in.

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Hours after the first reports surfaced, the issue had still not been fully resolved for many users. Meta, Facebook's parent company, had not immediately issued any statement explaining the cause of the disruption.

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About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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