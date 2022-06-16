Employee’s honest application for leave garners praise on social media. Find out why  

Many of us apply for leave every other day. Be it for attending a marriage ceremony or going for a vacation, people generally tell the real motive. But at times, this doesn’t happen. These are the times when you are going for an interview in another company or have a date. People try to give any other reason but not reveal the truth. But everybody is not the same, right? This is true as a leave application e-mail, where an employee has shown courage to reveal the real reason to the boss, has surfaced on social media.

The screenshot of the e-mail has been shared on Twitter by a person called Sahil. In it, his employee has asked for leave by saying that he has to attend an interview in another company. In the email, the employee wrote, “Dear sir, I’m sending you this email to inform you that I need leave for today to attend an interview for another company.”

The caption of the post said, “My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview.”

The honesty of the person has stumped the netizens. It will surely do the same for you. Now, social media is abuzz and people are praising the person. "Such an honest person," said a user.

