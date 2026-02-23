/El Mencho or US ice hockey: Trump’s ‘we are winning’ post leaves social media guessing

As Donald Trump writes “we are winning too much," netizens are left confused. This morning, his administration announced that the state provided intelligence support to the Mexican government, assisting them in eliminating El Mencho, and with that, the US ice hockey team won an Olympic gold. Both episodes took place hours apart on the same day. Many assumed it to be the US president’s cryptic message hinting at the killing of the infamous drug lord and leader within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a victory.

While it was just a coincidence, as the 79-year-old was updating his social media account about the team’s win. He was also heard talking to the team after the scripted history after their win against Canada. The US men’s ice hockey team won the gold medal after 48 years.

Winning streak

The team of Jack Hughes, Matt Boldy, Connor Hellebuyck, and Zach Werenski, put up a great show, and the country is all cheers. In Canada, the loss has not gone down well, at least on social media. Hughes scored the winning goal in overtime, while Boldy scored within the first six minutes. Goalie Hellebuyck stopped 41 of the 42 shots. The hero in the defence was Werenski, who assisted the winning goal.

The fentanyl effect

In her statement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “El Mencho was a was a top target for the Mexican and United States government as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into our homeland. Last year, President Trump rightfully designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation — because that’s exactly what it is.”

She further informed that in this operation that three additional cartel members were killed, three were wounded, and two were arrested.