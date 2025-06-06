/Eid al-Adha 2025: Know the significance and date in Saudi Arabia

Eid al-Adha, also called Bakrid, is one of the most special festivals in Islam. It reminds Muslims of the story of Prophet Ibrahim, who showed his deep faith in God, who asked him to sacrifice his son as a test. Ibrahim agreed, but just before the sacrifice, God sent a ram to take the place of his son. This showed that faith and obedience are what truly matter.

Muslims celebrate this day by praying together in large groups early in the morning. After the prayer, people perform animal sacrifice, usually of a goat or sheep. The meat is divided into three parts: one part for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for those in need.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2025 | Moon sighting timings in India, UK, US, and UAE. All you need to know

Eid al-Adha is also a time for visiting relatives, wearing new clothes, giving charity, and preparing delicious meals. In Saudi Arabia, this festival is even more special because it happens during the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

Here’s a look at the moon sighting timings in Saudi Arabia

June 6: Moonrise at 4:24 AM, Moonset at 6:28 PM

June 7: Moonrise at 5:05 PM, Moonset at 9:44 AM (June 8)

In Saudi Arabia, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Friday, June 6, 2025. This date is based on the official moon sighting in the country. Saudi Arabia usually announces the Eid date after confirming the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah moon, which marks the last month of the Islamic calendar.

The festival considers with Hajj and many people from around the world visit Mecca during this time.



It’s a national holiday, and most offices, schools, and businesses are closed. People travel, gather with family, and celebrate this important day with faith and happiness.