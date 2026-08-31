A 24-year-old man allegedly stole a small aircraft in Hungary and flew it into restricted airspace near the country’s only nuclear power plant before crash-landing in a sunflower field. The Cessna 172 was detected by military radar after entering a no-fly zone near the Paks nuclear power plant in southern Hungary, Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said. Civilian aircraft are prohibited from flying within about two miles of the facility at altitudes below 20,000 feet.

Hungary scrambled two Gripen fighter jets after the aircraft was detected. The jets located the Cessna and remained in the area as emergency teams were sent to the suspected crash site. Minutes later, the aircraft made an emergency landing in a sunflower field about four miles from the nuclear facility. The plane was badly damaged, but the 24-year-old pilot escaped without injuries.

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Police said the man allegedly fled the crash site on foot and was later spotted on a nearby road by a passing driver. Authorities said he appeared distressed and attempted to take control of the driver’s car and flee. Police intervened and stopped him before he could drive away. The man was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

Initial tests indicated that the man was intoxicated, according to authorities. Further tests are being conducted to determine whether he had consumed any other drugs or substances.