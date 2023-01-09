Drishyam 2 OTT release date: how to watch Drishyam 2 movie for free, full cast, duration & critics rating

Drishyam 2 OTT release date: The latest Bollywood film hit the big screens on November 18. Surpassing all expectations, Drishyam 2 has been doing really good business in the cinema halls. There were large queues of the cine-goers outside the ticket window wanting to watch Drishyam 2 on the big screens. Alongside Ajay Devgn, the movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Tabu and Shriya Saran. Meanwhile, the film has also generated immense curiosity around its OTT release. Let's find out when and where will Drishyam 2 stream digitally.

The film is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. However, according to Amazon, the film will be available for rental free to all Prime video subscribers on 13 January. The release of the Hindi crime thriller film is a sequel to the 2015 Hindi film Drishyam, which was based on an original Malayalam film of the same name.

Drishyam 2 Hindi grossed approximately Rs 329.01 crore at the box office, against an initial budget of Rs 50 crore. The film has become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the decade and the 39th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Where to watch Drishyam 2 on OTT

As previously reported, Drishyam 2 was available on Amazon Prime Video from 2 January on a rent basis. According to an official tweet from Prime Video, Prime Video subscribers can rent the film for Rs 199. Unfortunately, Drishyam 2 Hindi is not free, even for Prime members.

Prime Video rentals include a 30 days limit to watch the film and 48 hours to finish the film once started.

Watch Dishyam 2 on the OTT app for free

There’s great news for fans who want to watch Drishyam 2 movie on the OTT app for free. It is noteworthy that the movie will be available on Amazon Prime from 13 January, which is available free for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime subscribers can simply download the Amazon Prime app on their mobile phones, log in to the app with their Prime credentials, and simply enjoy the movie on their phones or laptops.

Drishyam 2 cast

Drishyam 2 Hindi stars famous Bollywood actors including Ajay Devgn as the protagonist Vijay Salgaonkar, Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, and Akshaye Khanna as IG Tarun Ahlawat. The Abhishek Pathak-directed movie which is produced by Panorama Studios and distributed by Yash Raj Films made it to the 100-crore club in India within six days of its release.

Drishyam 2 Review by film critics

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2 has garnered positive reviews from critics and netizens alike. Users have appreciated Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna for packing a strong punch with their performances and also the encounters between Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a four-star rating and a one-word review calling it 'power-packed'.

Movie critic Rohit Jaiswal also gave the film a four-star rating.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel also gave the film a four-star rating and called it a "sure shot hit".