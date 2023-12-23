Double delight: US woman with 'very, very rare' two uteruses gives birth to twins on different days

Kelsey Hatcher, a 32-year-old woman from Alabama, made headlines as she successfully gave birth to twin girls, each born on different days. The unique aspect of her pregnancy is that Kelsey was born with two uteruses, a rare condition known as "uterus didelphys." The joyous announcement was made on her Instagram account "doubleuhatchlings."

"Our miracle babies were born!" Kelsey Hatcher, who is documenting her story on her Instagram account "doubleuhatchlings", wrote in a post.

Extraordinary birth story

The miraculous birth unfolded as Roxi Layla made her entrance into the world on Tuesday (Dec 19) at 7:49 pm (0149 GMT), followed by Rebel Laken's arrival on Wednesday (Dec 20) at 6:09 am.

The due date was initially estimated for Christmas, but the twins made a timely appearance, ensuring they could spend the holidays at home with their siblings.

Kelsey Hatcher has known about her rare uterine condition since the age of 17. During a routine eight-week ultrasound in May, the massage therapist and mother-of-three discovered she was not only expecting twins but that each uterus hosted a developing fetus. The condition, uterus didelphys, affects approximately 0.3 per cent of individuals born female.

The obstetrician-gynecologist, Shweta Patel, who cared for Hatcher at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Women & Infants Center, highlighted the exceptional rarity of pregnancies in both uteruses.

According to Patel, such occurrences are exceedingly rare, with odds estimated at 1 in 50 million. The last widely known case was reported in Bangladesh in 2019 when Arifa Sultana gave birth to healthy twins 26 days apart.

Following a Christmas-themed due date estimate, the mother and her twin daughters have been discharged from the hospital.