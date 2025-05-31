/Donald Trump gives French President Emmanuel Macron marital advice after viral slap video: 'Make sure...'

US President Donald Trump has some marital advice for French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently got embroiled in controversy after a video of his wife supposedly slapping him went viral.

The video captures French President Emmanuel Macron being "slapped", or rather pushed, in the face by his wife, Brigitte Macron, upon their arrival in Hanoi, Vietnam. The video has garnered significant media attention. It shows Brigitte extending her arms towards Macron's face as they disembarked from their aircraft. Initially, the Élysée Palace dismissed the incident as a light-hearted moment between the couple. President Macron later addressed the media frenzy, describing the interaction as harmless play fighting between spouses.

What advice did Trump give Macron?

In response to the viral video, US President Donald Trump offered a humorous take. During the send-off press conference for Elon Musk, a Fox News correspondent asked Trump if he had any "world leader-to-world leader marital advice" for Macron. Trump, who has plenty of marital experience under his belt — he has been married three times — quipped: "Make sure the door remains closed".

"That was not good," Trump said to laughter in the Oval Office.

Trump then revealed that he had talked to Macron after the plane incident.

"I spoke to him," he said, adding, "He's fine. They're fine".

"They're two really good people. I know him very well, and I don't know what that was all about," added Trump as he chose his words carefully.

"But I know him very well, and they're fine," he added.

Elon Musk's black eye

Musk, who was supporting a black eye himself, interjected into the conversation, saying, "I know a little shiner here". He later revealed that the injury happened when he was "horsing around with Little X" his son.