‘Dazzling’ $2mn lottery win for this North Carolina man years after winning $1mn

Congratulations to this North Carolina man Pharris Frank who won a whopping $2 million in a Diamond Dazzler scratch-off, reported CNN quoting North Carolina Education Lottery. The man got himself a humble $20 ticket and ended up being super rich. But this is not the first time for him as he got lucky about two years ago as well when he secured a jackpot of $1 million in a different game in the same lottery.

Good fortune unexpectedly made its way to him. Unlike the previous time, Pharris Frank told the lottery that he was reportedly out of town for work when he purchased the ticket this time.

“It’s cool because the first time I won it was two miles from my house and this time I was four and a half hours away,” he said. “What are the chances of me being down there at that exact moment in time?" reported CNN.

Although it would appear to be a simple win, Frank's odds of winning the lotto were quite remote. How much bleak?

Well, according to the lottery, Frank's chances of winning the $2,000,000 top prize on the Diamond Dazzler game were around one in 1.5 million. But the fun part is that Frank had anticipated the outcome despite the odds.

“It’s crazy because the day before I won, my buddy was asking me how it felt to win $1 million,” he said. “And I told him that I was going to double it.”

Franck decided that he will not take the $100,000 payment over 20 years but would instead take the big amount of $855,006 in one go after federal tax withholdings, according to the lottery.

The most intriguing question, though, is what did Frank do with the huge splash of money? The tale behind it extremely interesting too. Frank used the money he received the first time to get married to the love of his life.

With the large amount of money he received in July 2021 last year, Frank said he financed his dream wedding. Now, with the fortunes raining yet another time, he is planning to go on a holiday this time with his wife. In January of last year, the Diamond Dazzler game was released. There are now just two jackpot tickets left.

