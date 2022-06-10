Cybercriminals stream fake Elon Musk videos on youtube to promote bogus cryptocurrency giveaways

A network of cyber-criminals is hijacking YouTube accounts and streaming fake Elon Musk videos to promote bogus cryptocurrency giveaways. These videos are being mass viewed.

One of the most common links to the website is https://elon-x2.live/, which invites people to double their money by sending Bitcoin or Ethereum to the digital-wallet addresses advertised.

The scammers made $243,000 (£194,000) in just over a week. They change names and display pictures of the channels to make them look like official Tesla channels, an American automotive and clean energy company headed by Elon Musk.

Youtube blocked these channels after being alerted and said, "We have strict Community Guidelines prohibiting scams, including Impersonation and hacking."

Tesla owner Elon Musk recently slammed the video streaming platform ‘YouTube’ over unnecessary advertisements on their platform. “YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads” Elon Musk Tweeted on Tuesday.

Musk targeted YouTube over the number of ads the platforms deliver to the viewers, calling it all a scam. Soon after the tweet was published it gathered a lot of attention from the audience. Fans agreed to Musk and asked him to buy YouTube in addition to his Multi-Million Dollar Twitter deal.

Right after sharing his tweet Musk shared a meme, criticising YouTube for its ads and how the company reacts when there is an obvious scam going all over its website.

