Cinema Lovers Day 2023 Date: Watch Avatar, Kashmir Files and more for just Rs 99 in PVR & Cinepolis

Cinema Lovers Day 2023: Good News is here! Grab your cinema goggles and get ready to watch all the latest movies at just Rs 99. On 20 January, moviegoers will be in for a real treat as PVR Cinema returns with another enticing offer to celebrate Cinema Lovers Day.

PVR cinemas are offering a ticket price of Rs 99 for all movies showing on 20 January. This is a significant discount from the usual price range of Rs. 200-300. Inox and CinePolis multiplex theatres will also provide similar discounts.

PVR Cinemas announced the magical offer on Twitter, saying that on Cinema Lovers Day, it will offer tickets for any movie or show for Rs 99 to celebrate the magic of movies.

What are the conditions for this offer?

However, there are some conditions attached to this offer. The offer is only valid for standard seats, the rates for recliner seats and those with IMAX and 4DX movie experiences will be the same. This offer is not available in all Indian cities.

It will be available only in Tier 1 cities. The offer is worth Rs 100 in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Taxes will be added to this offer, bringing the ticket price to around Rs 110- 112 and the offer is only available on 20 January.



Which all movies will be available under this offer?

Movies like Ved, Avatar, Puss in Boots, Kuttey, Varisu, Thunivu, and Kashmir Files, which will be released in theatres this week, can be seen for just Rs 99. However, the price of snacks and beverages will not be reduced and will be the same as what is listed in the theatre stalls.

Which multiplexes are offering Rs 99 ticket prices for all movies?