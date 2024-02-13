Chinese boy takes matters into his own hands, complains to police about father favouring sister

In China, a young boy has delighted people by complaining to the police about his father favouring his older sister over him. The 10-year-old child from Hunan province in Southern China complained not once but eight times in the space of a year.

Here's what happened

As per a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report, every time the little boy would feel ignores, he would walk one kilometre to the nearest police station to complain about his troubles.

Most recently, he made the journey on January 28, when he asked officers to help him.

When asked what makes him so angry, the boy as per the report replied "My father."

The little boy said that he believes his father does not care about him and instead gives his older sister lots of love and attention.

A smart young man

As per the child's mother, he has complained to the police eight times. The parents admitted that they've been busy and that due to this, the little boy might have been ignored. They also said that they might not have shown enough consideration for his feelings.

Thanks to the police mediation, the family reconciled and things are now okay between them.

On China's social media platforms, the story has gone viral with people appreciating the young boy's grit.

"What a smart and adorable boy. He knows he must find a way to solve his problem," said one user.

"The boy probably finds the love and care he needs from the police," said another.