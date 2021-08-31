China's Zhu Xueying donates 'already peeling' Olympic gold medal to sports museum

China's Zhu Xueying, who won a gold in the women's trampoline gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, has donated her medal and uniform to Tianjin Sports Museum on August 28 in her hometown as reported by the Chinese media.

A couple of days ago, Zhu was in the headlines globally after her claims went viral that the Tokyo Olympics gold medal was apparently "peeling". She had even shared pictures to show the alleged damages.

As per Chinese media reports, Zhu has said that it is "meaningful" to display the Olympic gold medals in a museum than at home. She further said that her move to donate the medal will allow more people to see her gold medal.

However, her move has also been criticised by some social media users as they asked her if the medal was damaged then why did she donate it and "The peeling medal" was trending on Weibo.

ALSO READ | Afghan athlete Hossain Rasouli's participation at Tokyo Paralympics is an insignia of hope and courage

#ExploringTianjin #TianjinNews At the Tokyo Olympic Games, Zhu Xueying, an athlete from Tianjin, won the championship, achieving a breakthrough in the Women's Trampoline Individual Final. Recently, she donated her Olympic gold medal and uniform to Tianjin Sports Museum. pic.twitter.com/DKl1xanpah — Exploring Tianjin (@ExploringTJ) August 31, 2021 ×

Two Chinese Olympic champions claim that their gold medals from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are peeling.



Gymnast Zhu Xueying took to Chinese social media platform Weibo on Monday (Aug 23) to highlight that her gold medal was "peeling."



"Let #Chinahttps://t.co/TckSUd4JQk pic.twitter.com/uwptFkQuGo — The Independent (@IndependentSG) August 31, 2021 ×

In a highly competitive final, the 23-year-old executed a series of superb twists, bounces and somersaults to finish top of the leaderboard with 56.635 points.

Her routine denied competition favourite, Canada's Rosannagh MacLennan, her third Olympic gold in the event. The 32-year-old finished just outside the medals in fourth on 55.460.

Zhu's teammate Liu Lingling won silver with a score of 56.350 and the bronze went to a delighted Great Britain's Bryony Page.