China's Zhu Xueying donates 'already peeling' Olympic gold medal to sports museum

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Aug 31, 2021, 09:11 PM(IST)

Zhu Xueying (Credit: Twitter/@ExploringTJ) Photograph:( Twitter )

A couple of days ago, Zhu was in the headlines globally after her claims went viral that the gold medal was apparently "peeling". She had even shared pictures to show the alleged damages.

China's Zhu Xueying, who won a gold in the women's trampoline gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, has donated her medal and uniform to Tianjin Sports Museum on August 28 in her hometown as reported by the Chinese media. 

A couple of days ago, Zhu was in the headlines globally after her claims went viral that the Tokyo Olympics gold medal was apparently "peeling". She had even shared pictures to show the alleged damages. 

As per Chinese media reports, Zhu has said that it is "meaningful" to display the Olympic gold medals in a museum than at home. She further said that her move to donate the medal will allow more people to see her gold medal. 

However, her move has also been criticised by some social media users as they asked her if the medal was damaged then why did she donate it and "The peeling medal" was trending on Weibo. 

In a highly competitive final, the 23-year-old executed a series of superb twists, bounces and somersaults to finish top of the leaderboard with 56.635 points.

Her routine denied competition favourite, Canada's Rosannagh MacLennan, her third Olympic gold in the event. The 32-year-old finished just outside the medals in fourth on 55.460. 

Zhu's teammate Liu Lingling won silver with a score of 56.350 and the bronze went to a delighted Great Britain's Bryony Page. 

