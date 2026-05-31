/Chile witnesses rare 'Blue Moon', smallest full moon of the year

Rare 'Blue Moon' seen from Chile on Saturday night (May 30), where people gathered to view a micromoon with visitors taking part in guided observations and astronomy activities at an observatory in San José de Maipo. It is considered the second full moon of May, which marks the smallest full moon of 2026.

A Blue Moon is a relatively rare lunar event that takes place about once every two to three years when a second full moon appears within a single calendar month. May 1 saw this month's first full moon. Since the first full moon of the month occurred on May 1, this full moon qualifies as a Blue Moon under the monthly definition.

When and where to watch Blue Moon?

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Skywatchers can view the event online through a free livestream hosted by astronomer Gianluca Masi and the Virtual Telescope Project based in Manciano, Italy. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. EDT on May 30 (0130 GMT on May 31) and will be available through the project's WebTV and YouTube platforms, weather conditions permitting.

What is a Blue Moon?

Despite its name, a Blue Moon does not actually appear blue. The term has two accepted definitions. The original meaning, known as a seasonal Blue Moon, refers to the third full moon in a season that contains four full moons. A later interpretation, which emerged from a misunderstanding of the original definition, describes the second full moon occurring within a single calendar month.

The Blue Moon that took place this weekend falls under the monthly definition. Because the Moon’s cycle lasts about 29.5 days, it does not align perfectly with calendar months, making monthly Blue Moons an uncommon event that typically occurs every two and a half years.

Why is it the smallest full moon of the year?

The full moon in May occurs only about 19 hours before the moon reaches its apogee, the farthest point from Earth in its slightly elliptical orbit. As a result, it will be the most distant full moon of the year, causing it to appear marginally smaller and dimmer in the night sky than usual.