'Check your pockets': UK lottery firm desperately searches for winner who won $12,758 each month for 30 years

The United Kingdom National Lottery is searching for the winner who unknowingly won a cash prize of $12,758 (£10,000) or (Rs 10,45,018) every month for the next 30 years.

As reported by Metro UK, the national lottery organisation mentioned that the ticket that won was bought in the South Holland District in Lincolnshire.

Mentioning further details, it stated that the five main numbers are 2, 5, 21, 34, and 35, which also matched along with the Life Ball, 6, in a draw on June 5.

Check your pockets and pants: Company urges customers to look for ticket

Camelot, the company operating the lottery system, has also been repeatedly asking all the customers to look for their respective ticket numbers to know who has claimed this life-changing money prize. Even if your ticket is lost, don't worry; the company has assured you that the person who thinks he or she has won the lottery can send in their requests in writing within 30 days, meaning you have time until July 5.

Andy Carter, Senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, "We are desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life, and what a way it would be to enjoy this summer…and the next 30!"

He added, "Every single month for the next 30 years—that’s an incredible 360 months—will see the lucky winner banking £10,000 ($12,758), if only they would come forward!"

Customers can also check in for their tickets via the National Lottery app to look for all previous and lost lottery tickets.

Additionally, suggesting places to check in, Andy said, "Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags, and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice, and our fingers are crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win."

I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, said previous lottery winner

The UK-based media outlet mentioned a similar win in March claimed by a builder who also won the Set For Life cash prize worth £10,000 ($12,758) every month for a year in a draw and treated his workers to bacon butties.

"I couldn’t believe what I was seeing," said Paul. "In fact I was so unsure that I scanned the ticket about five times – this time with my eyes firmly open – and each time there was the same winning message."

(With inputs from agencies)

