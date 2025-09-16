/ChatGPT isn’t just for writing anymore—Here’s what users are doing instead. Deets inside

OpenAI has released an in-depth report analysing how users interact with ChatGPT, based on over 1.5 million conversations spanning the last three years. The findings shed light on the platform’s evolving role in people’s daily lives and the broader impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on how we search, learn, and make decisions. Since late 2022, ChatGPT’s user base has exploded from just 1 million active users to a staggering 700 million weekly users today.

What does the report reveal?

Unsurprisingly, the tool has become almost synonymous with AI itself, playing an increasingly central role in both personal and professional settings. Interestingly, 70% of conversations were found to be unrelated to work. Instead, users often turn to ChatGPT for help in their personal lives. The most common interaction types fall under three categories: Practical guidance, seeking information, and writing—which together make up 77% of all usage.

Practical Guidance (e.g., advice, tutoring) has consistently made up about 29%. Writing tasks (like drafting emails or essays) have dropped from 36% to 24% over the past year. Meanwhile, seeking information (covering everything from recipes to product advice) has surged from 14% to 24%.

What are the three major queries?

Asking: Gathering insights or guidance for decision-making

Doing: Getting the AI to carry out tasks, like writing or coding

Expressing: more reflective or personal dialogue