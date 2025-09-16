/ChatGPT isn’t just for writing anymore—Here’s what users are doing instead. Deets inside

The use of ChatGPT is now shifting from task completion to information-seeking, with fewer people using it for writing and more turning to it for advice and discovery, reveals OpenAI’s latest usage report
OpenAI has released an in-depth report analysing how users interact with ChatGPT, based on over 1.5 million conversations spanning the last three years. The findings shed light on the platform’s evolving role in people’s daily lives and the broader impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on how we search, learn, and make decisions. Since late 2022, ChatGPT’s user base has exploded from just 1 million active users to a staggering 700 million weekly users today.
Unsurprisingly, the tool has become almost synonymous with AI itself, playing an increasingly central role in both personal and professional settings. Interestingly, 70% of conversations were found to be unrelated to work. Instead, users often turn to ChatGPT for help in their personal lives. The most common interaction types fall under three categories: Practical guidance, seeking information, and writing—which together make up 77% of all usage.
Practical Guidance (e.g., advice, tutoring) has consistently made up about 29%. Writing tasks (like drafting emails or essays) have dropped from 36% to 24% over the past year. Meanwhile, seeking information (covering everything from recipes to product advice) has surged from 14% to 24%.
Notably, fewer users are asking ChatGPT to do tasks on their behalf, while more are turning to it for information and advice—positioning ChatGPT more like a search engine or discovery tool than a productivity assistant.