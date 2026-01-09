/Caught on camera! Explosive goes off inches from lawmaker’s head during live interview in Honduras | Watch

In Honduras, an opposition lawmaker was injured on Thursday (Jan 8) after an explosive device exploded right next to her head during an on-camera interview outside the Honduran National Congress in the capital, Tegucigalpa. The opposition leader, identified as Congresswoman Gladis Aurora López suffered significant injuries, suggest reports. Here's what we know.

What happened?

According to reports, Lopez was injured when an explosive device was hurled into a crowd gathered outside the Honduran National Congress. The shocking incident, which was captured on camera, unfolded in the capital, Tegucigalpa, as members of the opposition National Party were speaking to reporters outside the Congress building.

Multiple videos circulating online show a small group of lawmakers and aides mid statement when an object suddenly flies into the frame, exploding right next to the Congresswoman's head.

Watch video here:

How badly was Lopez injured?

Party officials said the device struck Congresswoman Gladis Aurora López in the head before exploding. Tomás Zambrano, who leads the National Party’s bloc in Congress, said López suffered significant injuries and received immediate medical attention at the scene.

Local media reports suggest that she suffered visible head and back injuries and was bleeding heavily, though she was out of immediate danger.

López was transferred to a private hospital for further treatment. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone else in the group was injured in the blast.

National Party condemns the explosion

In a strongly worded statement, the National Party condemned what it said was a criminal attack against Lopez. While it is not yet clear if it was a targeted attack, the party said that the incident was a clear act of political violence. The party demanded a full and independent investigation, saying those responsible must be identified and prosecuted without delay.