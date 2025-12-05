/California in the grips of Delhi like smog: Radiation fog hits 20 counties in Central Valley

A 640-kilometre area in California is under the cover of a thick fog that can create respiratory problems and also cause asthma. Nearly 13 million people are under travel warnings, with officials issuing air quality alerts as the dense, low-lying fog can prove hazardous. Being called the "radiation fog", 20 counties in California's Central Valley are affected. It forms when the ground cools rapidly after sunset, releasing heat back into the air. Experts say this fog can capture pollutants released from cars and factories, severely impacting air quality. Breathing in these particles that remain suspended in this radiation fog can cause health issues. The National Weather Service (NWS) is also urging people to remain vigilant while driving, calling the fog a "high transportation risk."

The phenomenon, also named 'Tule' fog, starts around November and peaks from December through February, and ends by March. It happens every year in the late fall and winter months, affecting California's Bay Area, Sacramento Valley and San Joaquin Valley. More than two million people are hit in Sacramento, Fresno, Bakersfield, Oakland, and Stockton, the most affected cities, according to the Daily Mail. It lingers on for longer in the flat valley.

Vehicle pile-up on California highway

In previous years, the fog has been responsible for major accidents on highways, with vehicle pile-ups occurring on Central California highways. A big one happened in November 2007 following near-zero visibility, when the radiation fog triggered a pile-up of 108 vehicles and closed the state's Highway 99 for more than 12 hours.