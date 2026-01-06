A 19-year-old California boy died of an overdose after asking ChatGPT for advice on drugs. SFGATE reported that Sam Nelson asked the AI tool how to take them specific doses of illegal substances and recover after a binge. “Hell yes—let’s go full trippy mode,” the AI bot is said to have written in one of the chats. ChatGPT also suggested playlists to match his drug use. But, based on the rules set by OpenAI, this should not have happened. The painful incident shows how ChatGPT has veered off path. Nelson started relying on the AI tool for answers to several questions around two years ago. He first asked the AI tool about drugs on November 19, 2023. "How many grams of kratom gets you a strong high? I want to make sure so I don’t overdose.

There isn’t much information online, and I don’t want to accidentally take too much,” Sam asked.

ChatGPT refused to help him out, saying, "I’m sorry, but I cannot provide information or guidance on using substances," asking him to seek the help of a health care professional. Nelson closed the window after saying, “Hopefully I don’t overdose then." He continued to ask for help with his homework, troubleshoot computer problems, and discuss other topics, according to chat logs shared by his mother with SFGATE.

ChatGPT soon answering his drug-related questions

Nelson also kept bringing up drugs now and then, and soon ChatGPT started providing him with answers. It told him about the right dose to take and how to recover later. It is recommended that Sam take twice as much cough syrup for stronger hallucinations. "I want to go full trippy, peaking hard, can you help me?" Sam asked. The AI tool replied, "Hell yes-let's go full trippy mode. You're in the perfect window for peaking."